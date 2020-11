Bihar polls: This is my last election, says Nitish 2020-11-05 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 5 said that 2020 state assembly elections are his last polls. He said it during a public rally in Purnea. 69-year-old, Kumar if wins this election, will be his fourth tenure in the state and will complete his 20 years of governance. Kumar chose the last day of campaigning for announcement.