Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' in Darjeeling 2020-10-25 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed ‘Shastra Puja’ at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling on October 25. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also present. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Sikkim. “India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end & peace should be preserved. Also, I am confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land,” said Defence Minister to media persons.