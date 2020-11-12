ASEAN is core of India’s Act East Policy: PM Modi

About:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12.
The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States participated in the Summit that was held virtually.
He said, “Strategic Partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage. ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. There are many similarities between India's 'Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative' & ASEAN's 'Outlook on Indo Pacific'.”