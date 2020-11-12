ASEAN is core of India’s Act East Policy: PM Modi

1 killed after two groups of TMC clashed in West Bengal 2020-11-12 One person was killed after two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed in West Bengal’s Durgapur. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm in Andal town on November 11. TMC worker succumbed to a gunshot injury and two others were wounded. A police investigation is underway. Speaking to media, TMC leader, Bishun Dev Nonia said, “The incident took place around 10.30 pm last night. One party worker has succumbed to a gunshot injury and two others are injured. We urge the police to investigate the matter.”