Assam CM Sonowal conducts review meeting amid Covid-19

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 11:59 ist
About: 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conducted review meeting of COVID-19 scenario. Assam’s Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The meeting took place at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on June 25. There are over 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Assam. 

