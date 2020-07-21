Assam flood: CM Sonowal inspects damages at embankment

Meditation may help lower cardiovascular risk: Study 2020-07-20 Mediation is known for its several benefits. According to a recent study, meditation may also help in cardiovascular risk reduction. By using a large national database with many participants, the authors of the new study sought further evidence on how meditation impacts cardiovascular risk. The results appeared online in the 'American Journal of Cardiology'. The researchers controlled for other factors connected to cardiovascular risks, such as age, sex, cigarette smoking, and body mass index. After adjusting for these factors, the effect of meditation was still significant. Practising meditation has been linked to decreased stress, greater mindfulness, and improved psychological health. It may even lead to long-term functional and anatomical changes in the brain. Meditation is also simple, cost-effective, and low-risk. Considering all these factors, the researchers concluded that meditation is "probably" associated with a lower prevalence of cardiovascular risk.