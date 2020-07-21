Assam flood: CM Sonowal inspects damages at embankment

About:
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected an embankment damaged by rainfall and increased water flow in Buradiya River at Pokhura village in Assam’s Nalbari. CM also met locals affected by floods in the state. While speaking to ANI, CM Sonowal said, “People of the state have shown great courage in times of these floods. They have supported every step of the government, I thank them for this. We will successfully overcome this challenge. I also thank PM Modi for his support.” Assam floods have claimed many lives and loss of property.