Assam floods: Two rhinos roam in residential area

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2020, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 12:03 ist
About: 

Two rhinos were spotted in a residential area near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam on July 28. Forest areas remain flooded following rainfall in Assam. Over 100 animals have died due to floods so far in the north-eastern state. Some rhinos have taken refuge on high grounds. 
 

Related Videos