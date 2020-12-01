Assam: Legislation drafted for marriage transparency

Amid debate over 'love jihad' and legislation related to marriages, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 said that the state government has started drafting legislation to have transparency in marriage.

“One shouldn't get married if there is no transparency between husband-wife. Disclosure's important-my religion, what I do for a living, what's my income. Not saying that you should disclosure only your religion, you should also disclose your income and job. Our idea is not the so-called 'Love Jihad'. My idea is that you shouldn't hide your identity, job, or income. Assam is going to do something which won't be against any religion. It will have transparency in marriage. We have started drafting legislation,” said Health Minister Sarma