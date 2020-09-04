Assam's Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 6.3%

Assam Health Minister Himanta B Sarma on September 04 confirmed that the positivity rate in the state has increased from 4.7 last month to 6.3. Assam Health Minister said, “The positivity rate in the state increased from 4.7 last month to 6.3. We ramped up our ICU and oxygen facilities. Our mortality rate is still maintained between 0.24-0.26. Basically, the use of masks and social distancing is being violated, and therefore we are going to issue new SOPs, so that use of masks and social distancing is practised strongly.”