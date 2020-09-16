Atal tunnel in Himalayas ready for formal opening

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Sep 16 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 07:18 ist
About: 

Atal tunnel in Himalayas is ready to open soon. “With this tunnel 46 kilometer is reduced and the saving of time is four hours. Lahaul and Spiti is getting all weather connectivity,” said Colonel Parikshit Mehra said Director of Atal Tunnel Project. The Tunnel has been named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (previously known as Rohtang Tunnel). Highway tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway. The tunnel being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). 

