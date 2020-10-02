Athawale demands death penalty for Hathras criminals

'No media entry in Hathras until SIT probe completes' 2020-10-02 Entry of media and political delegations or individuals have been temporarily banned in Bulgaddhi village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh with the journalists barred until the SIT probe completes, informed Additional SP Prakash Kumar on October 02. “Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law & order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village,” Kumar said as police personnel have been deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village. A Special Investigation Team is probing the alleged gangrape case of the Dalit woman who succumbed to her injuries on September 29.