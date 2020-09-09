Auto drivers hope for passengers post Covid-19 unlock

DH News Service,
  • Sep 09 2020, 07:31 ist
Autorickshaw drivers faced losses amid Covid-19 pandemic.
They don't get passengers even as lockdown has been lifted.
They are waiting for situation to get better.
A driver said, "We hardly get any passenger as transport services have not fully resumed. We hope that the situation will improve when more trains will resume."

