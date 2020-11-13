Ayodhya's Ram ki Paidi all set for 'Deepotsav'

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 20:01 ist
About: 

Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is all set to celebrate Deepotsav on November 13. Around 5.51 diyas will be lit on the ghats of river Saryu in the evening. Ram ki Paidi is decorated with paintings and rangolis. It is the fourth 'Deepotsav' celebrations organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya.

