Babri verdict: ‘We will accept it’, say accused

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 12:49 ist
About: 

Special CBI court in Lucknow will pronounce verdict on Babri Masjid demolition case today (September 30). Court has asked all 32 accused to be present in the court. One of the accused Ramji Gupta said, “Whatever the verdict the court will give, we will welcome it”. “What we did was for Ram, we will see what happens and we will accept it,” said another accused Prakash Sharma. 

