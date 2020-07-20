Baby delivered under tree as hospital denies admission

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 20 2020, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 09:05 ist
About: 

A woman delivered a baby under a tree outside a hospital after she was denied admission even after she complained of labor pain at Jangaon in Telangana. Fatima Bee, the mother of the pregnant Women Sheikh Bee said that she took her daughter to the hospital at around 10 am. After knowing about it, nurses and doctors from the hospital rushed outside and took her inside the hospital. The woman gave birth to a baby boy. 

