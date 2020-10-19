Ballia firing incident: Main accused sent to custody

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 15:28 ist
About: 

Main accused of Ballia firing incident, Dhirendra Singh was sent to 14 days judicial custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ballia district court on Oct 19. He was arrested in Lucknow on October 18 by Special Task Force (STF). A man died after bullets were fired during meeting for allotment of shops under govt quota. The mishap took place in Durjanpur village of Ballia district on October 15.

