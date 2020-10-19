Ballia firing incident: Main accused sent to custody

It’s been controlled shots not reckless cricket: Jordan 2020-10-19 Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan’s bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took away the game in the fourth bowl through their aggressive batting. Chris Jordan said, “The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win.” Over team’s batting, Jordan said “It’s not reckless cricket, it’s been controlled shots and good running between the wickets. The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous. His energy is unbelievable. If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well.”