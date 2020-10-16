Ballia shooting case: ‘No accused will be spared’

About:
Terming shooting by local BJP leader in Ballia as a sad and heinous incident, ADG of Varanasi Zone Braj Bhushan on October 16 said that one out of the eight persons named in FIR has been arrested and stern action will be taken against the perpetrator. “This is a sad incident. One accused out of the eight persons named in the FIR, has been arrested. No accused will be spared, and stern action will be taken. All police personnel who were deputed here yesterday have been suspended,” said ADG Bhushan on Ballia incident.