Be proud of your uniform, don't flex its powers: PM

  • Sep 04 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 14:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the ‘Dikshant Parade’ on September 4.

“It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform. Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform,” PM Modi said during his virtual address.

