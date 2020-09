While speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on September 2, the IMD Scientist C S Patil said, “Coastal Karnataka is likely to have widespread rainfall from September 2 to 6. Heavy isolated rain likely to occur on September 2, 3 and 5 in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.”

“Bengaluru city is likely to experience rain and thunderstorm on September 2 and 3,” he added.