Bihar Assembly elections: Voting begins for Phase 2

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 03 2020, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 14:14 ist
About: 

The voting began for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls on Nov 03. At least 1,463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, are in the fray for 94 seats across 17 districts of Bihar. The polling booths were sanitised in wake of Covid-19 and social distancing norms were also followed.

