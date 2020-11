Speaking on polling percentage Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar HR Srinivasa said that 92 lakh votes counted so far and the counting will continue till late evening.

“Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes have been counted so far. Earlier there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went upto around 35 rounds. So the counting will continue till late evening,” said Bihar CEO.