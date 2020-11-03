Bihar: DyCM Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan cast their votes

About:
As the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections is underway, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came to vote today in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar. He said, “I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing mask.” Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast his vote for at polling booth in Patna’s Digha and said, “I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time.” Meanwhile, LJP president Chirag Paswan cast his vote at polling booth in Khagaria in the second phase of Bihar elections.