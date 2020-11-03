Bihar: DyCM Sushil Modi, Chirag Paswan cast their votes

‘People will vote for change,’ says Tejashwi Yadav 2020-11-03 As Bihar goes to polls in the second phase on November 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav while talking to ANI said that people of “Bihar will vote for change”. Yadav said, “In this tsunami of change people of Bihar will vote on agenda of 'Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai'. I am sure they will vote for us as they want a change in the state. They want a proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for change.” “It will be clear, the first phase has already given an indication,” he added. Voting will also be held in Raghopur, from where Tejashwi has filed his nomination.