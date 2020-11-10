Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here

Scheme in Dantewada for health care in Naxal-hit areas 2020-11-09 Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district administration launched Sugam Swasthya scheme on November 09 to help villagers in Naxal-affected areas. Government in association with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks, will ferry patients to hospitals from villages in critical situation. Speaking on this, Dantewada District Collector Deepak Soni said, "We have tied up with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks who ferry critical patients to doctors in emergency.”