GET THE DH APP
Personalized, Latest & Breaking News
Download
Home
Bihar Polls 2020
IPL 2020
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Features
Metrolife
Entertainment
Travel
Spectrum
Sunday Herald
Living
DH Education
Tuesday 10 Nov 2020
updated: 7:33 am IST
E-Paper
Classifieds
BLR 17 ° C Mist
Sensex: 42597.43
+704.37
Nifty: 12461.05
+197.5
Home
Bihar Polls 2020
IPL 2020
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Top Stories
Crime
Politics
Infrastructure
Life in the City
Karnataka
Top Stories
20 in '20
Politics
Districts
National
Politics
North and Central
South
East and Northeast
West
Sports
Cricket
Formula 1 with DH
Football
Tennis
Sportscene
Other Sports
Business
Budget 2020
Business News
Family Finance
Technology
DH Wheels
World
Opinion
DH Views
Editorials
Panorama
Comment
In Perspective
Right in the Middle
Metrolife
Your Bond With Bengaluru
Cityscape
On The Move
Lifestyle
Videos
Latest Videos
Bengaluru
Karnataka
People
Popular
Entertainment
Entertainment News
DH Showtime
DH Talkies
Arts, Books & Culture
Specials
Insight
Point Blank
Sunday Spotlight
Travel
Spectrum
Top Stories
Statescan
Living
Front Page
Health 'n' Well-Being
Fashion Folio
Food Fiesta
Sunday Herald
SH Top Stories
Entertainment
Articulations
Art & Culture
Melange
Books
Photos
Pics of the Day
DH Galleries
70 Years of DH
My Take
Your Space
DH Education
E-Paper
IN BRIEF:
IPL 2020 Final | MI vs DC
Covid-19 Tracker LIVE
Big test for Nitish, NDA
Tune in to DH Radio!
When will Biden be sworn in?
Ponting warns Mumbai Indians
Home
News
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
updates
Videos
latest
trending
all
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
Proud moment for me, Manipur: new Hockey India Prez
Amid Covid-19 stress, alcohol a common coping mechanism
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
NCB conducts raid at actor Arjun Rampal’s residence
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
Amid Covid-19 stress, alcohol a common coping mechanism
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
Videos
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
Proud moment for me, Manipur: new Hockey India Prez
Amid Covid-19 stress, alcohol a common coping mechanism
Latest
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
NCB conducts raid at actor Arjun Rampal’s residence
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
Trending
Bihar Elections 2020 | Watch latest videos here
Amid Covid-19 stress, alcohol a common coping mechanism
DU student allegedly dies by suicide due to stress
Bihar polls: Counting centres to get 3-tier security
ALL
DH Web Desk,
Nov 10 2020, 07:17 ist
updated: Nov 10 2020, 07:22 ist
About:
Watch the latest videos on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 here
Related Videos
Several vehicles collide on Yamuna Expressway, 2 dead
2020-11-09
At least two people died and seven got injured after eight vehicles collided on Yamuna Expressway due to fog on November 9. Injured were rushed to hospital. Further investigation is underway.
Electricity in villages of J&K’s Nowshera brings hope
2020-11-09
Border villages in far flung areas of Nowshera have been electrified after decades of independence. Under Saubhagya Scheme, the villages received power supply. Locals are thankful to administration. “We used to light up diyas since years, thankful to government for providing us electricity,” said a local.
Scheme in Dantewada for health care in Naxal-hit areas
2020-11-09
Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district administration launched Sugam Swasthya scheme on November 09 to help villagers in Naxal-affected areas. Government in association with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks, will ferry patients to hospitals from villages in critical situation. Speaking on this, Dantewada District Collector Deepak Soni said, "We have tied up with 95 vehicle owners as Swastha Rakshaks who ferry critical patients to doctors in emergency.”