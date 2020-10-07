Bihar Elections: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 07 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 15:21 ist
About: 

As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). “I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me,” said Usha Vidyarthi.

