Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan releases LJP’s manifesto

IPL 2020: DC's Shreyas Iyer hails Dhawan’s performance 2020-10-21 Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan’s innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen. Iyer said, “I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should know our roles and it’s just one game. Other than that I think that other batsmen are in a really good state of mind. It is a going tournament and few matches here and there can go wrong. We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them. The way he accelerated after the first few overs has been amazing. His mindset has been great throughout.”