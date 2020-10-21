Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan releases LJP’s manifesto

  Oct 21 2020, 16:03 ist
  updated: Oct 21 2020, 16:03 ist
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan released party’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections in Patna. 
The Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases starting from October 28. 
The result will be declared on November 10. 

