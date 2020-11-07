Bihar Polls: Booths prepare for final phase

Preparations for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections are underway at polling booths. The voting will begin at 07:00 am on November 7. Polling officers were seen making final preparations at several booths. Voters of 78 constituencies queue at the polling station to exercise their franchise. The voting results for 243 constituencies will be declared on November 10. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “I appeal to everyone to participate in this festival of democracy and cast their votes. In this election, Bihar will take decision on its future.” “Nitish Ji (CM Nitish Kumar) is tired and he is unable to handle the state,” he added.