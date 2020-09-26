Bihar Polls: ‘Cong prepared to fight on all 243 seats'

About:
Chairman of Congress Screening Committee for Bihar polls, Avinash Pande stated that the party is fully prepared to fight the elections on all 243 seats. “Congress is fully prepared to fight the elections on all 243 seats in Bihar Assembly. If we reach a 'respectable' understanding with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), we will contest the elections with them,” said Pande. The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.