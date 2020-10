Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is in Patna for campaigning amid ongoing state Assembly elections, is confident of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ making government in the state.

While talking to ANI, he said that on Nov 10, ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will form the government with a thumping majority. He further added, “Based on CM's bewildered responses and unsatisfactory answers after 5 years, the public has understood that there is a need for change”.