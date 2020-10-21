Bihar polls | Nitish will never become CM again: Chirag

Ahead of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on October 20 resolved that present Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) will never become CM again in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan said, “LJP is contesting on more seats than JD (U) and we will certainly win more seats than them. Now I am free from all rituals (after Ram Vilas Paswan's death) so I'll be among people from tomorrow with the resolve that present Chief Minister never becomes CM again.”

Bihar elections will be held in three phases- Oct 28, Nov 3 and Nov 7 and the results will be declared on Nov 10.