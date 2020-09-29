Bihar polls: Owaisi to join with Devendra Prasad Yadav

  • Sep 29 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 20:04 ist
AIMIM's president Asaduddin Owaisi on September 29 announced the formation of a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav (Samajwadi Janata Dal Democratic) for Bihar elections. Owaisi said, “We have formed a United Democratic Secular Alliance with Devendra Prasad Yadav. The people of Bihar are tired of CM Nitish Kumar, they want a viable option which we'll hopefully be able to provide them.”

