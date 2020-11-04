Bihar polls: PoK belongs to India, says Rajnath Singh

Ahead of final round of voting for Bihar’s state assembly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. While addressing the rally, Rajnath Singh said that PoK belongs to India and we consider it as a part of us.

He called it as ‘our parliament’s resolution.’ Rajnath Singh said, “No power can capture an inch of India’s land. And we will neither let anyone capture an inch of our land nor will we capture an inch land of another country.

Pakistan should understand one thing clearly that entire PoK belonged to India and today also we consider PoK as part of India. In future also, it will remain with India. This is our parliament's resolution.”