Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav challenges Nitish Kumar

NEP aims to bring change in education setup: PM Modi 2020-10-19 While addressing at the Centenary Convocation of the University of Mysore, PM Narendra Modi said, "National Education Policy is a huge initiative to bring fundamental change in education setup of the country. To make our capable youth even more competitive, a multidimensional approach is being focused on. Effort is to make youth flexible and adaptable for changing nature of job." "Never before had there been such reforms in country. Earlier, when decisions were taken one sector used to benefit but others used to be left behind. In last 6 years, multiple reforms in multiple sectors were done," he added.