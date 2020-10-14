Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Oct 14 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 18:40 ist
About: 

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today (Oct 14) filed a nomination from Raghopur assembly seat. He was accompanied by his brother Tej Pratap. Bihar elections 2020 for 243 seats will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. 

Related Videos