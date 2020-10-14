Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav files nomination

Tanishq store in Gujarat receives threat calls over ad 2020-10-14 A store of popular jewelry brand Tanishq allegedly received threat calls in Gujarat’s Kutch over its latest advertisement. On October 13, Tanishq India withdrew the advertisement after vicious trolling on social media. “On Friday, Tanishq India has released an advertisement in which few communities sentiments were hurt. The Kutch’s store was receiving a threat calls after which we provided them police patrolling team here.” a police official said. “The store has not been attacked. However, I received some threat calls. The police have supported us,” store manager Rahul Manuja told ANI.