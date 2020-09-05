Bihar’s unemployment rate is 46%: Tejashwi Yadav

About:
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Nitish Kumar’s government and said that Bihar’s unemployment rate is around 46%.
RJD Leader said, “Bihar's unemployment rate is around 46%, one of the highest in India.”
“Since polls are nearing, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs to given to kin of people of OBC or general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," Tejashwi added.