Bihar’s unemployment rate is 46%: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader  Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe on Nitish Kumar’s government and said that Bihar’s unemployment rate is around 46%.

RJD Leader said, “Bihar's unemployment rate is around 46%, one of the highest in India.”

“Since polls are nearing, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs to given to kin of people of OBC or general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," Tejashwi added.

