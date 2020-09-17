Bihar villagers construct decades old incomplete bride

Jal Jeevan Mission to provide 100% water supply in J&K 2020-09-17 The Central Government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its mission to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across the Union Territory. With the objective of providing Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) to every rural household, the mission will assure the sustainability of water supply and to benefit the people of the Valley. As per Najeeb-ul Tramboo, executive engineer of the Jal Shakti in Srinagar and Budgam, Rs 6,000 crores have been sanctioned for the mission in the Jammu division and Rs 4,000 crores have been sanctioned for the Kashmir division. “A brand new system with a fresh filtration plant is going to be fitted and by December 2021, there will be 100 per cent water connectivity in every household here all day long,” Tramboo told ANI. “We are extremely grateful to the Central government for starting this scheme to provide water in every household,” Farooq Ahmad, a Srinagar resident said.