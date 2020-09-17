Bihar villagers construct decades old incomplete bride

After decades of delay in completing bridge in Gaya’s Budhaul, villagers took matter into their own hands. Together they managed to complete the bridge. Locals contributed money from their own pockets for the construction. Bridge cuts significant distance for locals to commute across the river. 

 

