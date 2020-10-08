BJP begins 'Nabanna Chalo' in West Bengal today

About:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have gathered in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation in Kolkata on October 8. They raised slogans against the state government against the killing of party workers. Heavy police are also deployed outside BJP state headquarters. Water cannon vehicle deployed and streets barricaded by police in Howrah ahead of agitation. BJP workers plan to march to state secretariat Nabanna today and to hold a major public meeting against alleged political killings in the state.