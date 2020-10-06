BJP-JD(U) gave Ram Vilas Paswan ticket for RS: Nitish

Hathras case: Ramdas Athawale announces Rs 5 lakh aid 2020-10-06 Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met the victim’s family of Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale announced to pay an aid of Rs. 5 lakh to the family. Athawale said, “We assured all possible help to the victim's family. They have a son who is class XII pass and should be given a class 3 job. The Republican Party of India is giving aid of 5 lakh rupees. UP government is taking all possible action.”