B'luru artist spreads Covid-19 awareness through murals

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 23:06 ist
About: 

An artist from Bengaluru used power of paint brushes to spread awareness about coronavirus. He drew paintings on streets and walls, depicting people wearing masks in an attempt to highlight the importance of it. The artist also drew murals of the coronavirus.

Related Videos