Bowled to the weaknesses of batsmen, says Rashid Khan

After securing a win over the Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that he had been bowling to the weaknesses of the batsmen and got success. “I just try my best to keep it simple for myself and don’t put too much pressure my side and just go there and enjoy my bowling and have been doing so far. On these wickets, you have to adjust yourself with a line and length. As soon as I came and bowled the first three balls, I realised what is the right length on this wicket. At the same time, you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman, that’s what I have been doing and got success,” said Khan.