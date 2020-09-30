Boy dresses up as Gandhi to spread Covid-19 awareness

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 14:24 ist
About: 

To spread awareness for Covid-19 testing, a 10-year-old boy, Vihan Bora from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his Covid-19 test. He appealed to the people of the country to get themselves tested and should not be apprehensive. While speaking to ANI, he said, “My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate.”

Related Videos