Boy dresses up as Gandhi to spread Covid-19 awareness

US Election 2020: 'I don’t want to pay tax', says Trump 2020-09-30 US President Donald Trump defended himself when questioned about a news report on the minimal amount of income tax paid by him, saying "I don't want to pay tax." During the first presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked the US President about The New York Times report which claimed that Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and also he had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years starting in 2000. Trump, who disputes the report, was pressed to say how much he paid in taxes but declined. "I paid millions of dollars in taxes. Millions of dollars in income tax," he said. Then he said that he attempted to avoid taxes as much as possible, referencing tax breaks that he and others try to claim. "I don't want to pay tax," he said. He added that private investors like himself, "unless they're stupid, they go through the laws and that's what it is."