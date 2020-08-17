BRO constructs 180-ft-long Bailey bridge in Uttarakhand

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long Bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. The bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages. The cloudburst and landslide hit Jauljibi-Munsiyari road on July 27. A 50-meter span concrete bridge was completely washed out. BRO completed a 180-ft Bailey bridge on August 16. Many fatalities were also reported due to the landslide and road communication was also broken. The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct a 180-feet-long bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport the required resources to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains. Speaking to ANI, Colonel Somendra Banerjee said, “The bridge on this nullah was washed away in flash floods following cloudburst on July 27.” This connectivity will bring relief to about 20 villages and estimated population of 15,000. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari.