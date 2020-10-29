Budgam encounter: ‘Both terrorists affiliated to JeM'

Jaishankar attends 2nd India-Central Asia meet 2020 2020-10-29 Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar attended 2nd meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue 2020 on October 28 via video-conferencing. Jaishankar said, “India and central Asia share ancient, historical and cultural linkages. We see central Asia as India’s extended neighbourhood. We share common geography. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relation with the central Asian countries. Since then our relationship has grown from strength to strength. As developing nations we've common perspectives on development challenges & share common views on regional and international issues. We face similar challenges on terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking and are natural partners in our developmental journey.”