BudgetWithDH:Economy and India Inc 2020-02-01 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second budget today. Coming amidst an economic slowdown, all hopes are pinned on a progressive budget. The Deccan Herald panel on Economy and India Inc analyses the implications of the budget. On the panel are M Govind Rao, Member, 14th Finance Commission and Economist and Madhukar Dhakappa, Partner PwC. Anupam Manur, Economist, Takshashila Foundation moderates the discussion