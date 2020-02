#Budget2020WithDH: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parl 2020-02-01 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrived at the Parliament to attend Cabinet meeting. Cabinet meeting is being held ahead of the presentation of Union Budget for financial year 2020-21. PM Modi-led government will present its first full budget after taking charge for second consecutive term.