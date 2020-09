Kangana will be provided security: Himachal CM 2020-09-07 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed that actor Kangana Ranaut's father has asked for police protection. "Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I have directed DGP in this regard. She will be provided security here. We are also discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside HP as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9," he added.