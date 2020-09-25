Bulandshahr farmers hail Farm Bills

Bihar elections to begin on October 28, in 3 phases 2020-09-25 Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced the schedule for Bihar elections, which will take place in three phases beginning from October 28. “Bihar to vote in three phases. 1st phase, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts, including most of the LWE (Left-wing extremism) affected districts will go for the poll. In the 2nd phase, 94 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts & in 3rd phase, 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts will go for poll. Bihar to vote in 3 phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November; results on 10th November,” announced Chief Election Commissioner.