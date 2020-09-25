Bulandshahr farmers hail Farm Bills

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 25 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 22:39 ist
Bulandshahr farmers heap praise on agriculture reform bills passed recently in Parliament. “Now farmers will not face any problems,” said a farmer. Farmers believed that the move will be beneficial. So far, Rajya Sabha has passed two of the three agriculture reform bills.

