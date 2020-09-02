Cabinet approves ‘Mission Karmayogi’ for govt officials

India reports 78,357 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours 2020-09-02 India on September 2 reported single-day spike of 78,357 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. 1,045 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll in the country to 66,333. India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 37,69,524 which include 8,01,282 active infections. More than 29,019,09 people have recovered from the deadly disease. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,12,367 samples were tested on September 1. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till September 01 are 4,43,37,201.