Cabinet approves ‘Mission Karmayogi’ for govt officials

Union Cabinet approved Mission Karmayogi - National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building to lay the foundation for capacity building for Civil Servants. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Indian Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled. “Mission Karmayogi focuses on the individual (civil servants) & institutional capacity building. At the top, there will be a PM's HR Council which will consist of national & international experts under the chairmanship of PM,” said C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training.