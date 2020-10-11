Can sell our grains anywhere: MP's farmers

PM launches physical distribution of Property Cards 2020-10-11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched physical distribution of Property Cards under ‘SVAMITVA’ (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme through video conferencing on October 11. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar was also present in the event. ‘SVAMITVA’ is a Ministry of Panchayati Raj scheme that was launched by PM Modi on the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 this year. It will pave the way for villagers to use the property as a financial asset.