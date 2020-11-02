Carcass of bear found in Balrampur’s Rajpur forest zone

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Nov 02 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 22:37 ist
About: 

The carcass of a bear found in Rajpur forest zone of Balrampur district on November 02. According to a forest official, the bear had killed two people in the district. The reason behind the death of the animal will be examined in the post-mortem.

