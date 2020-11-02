Carcass of bear found in Balrampur’s Rajpur forest zone

NMCG holds three-day “Ganga Utsav 2020” 2020-11-02 The National Mission for Clean Ganga recently organized “Ganga Utsav” in New Delhi to celebrate 12th anniversary of Ganga being declared as the national river of India. The event was held in coordination with India’s Jal shakti ministry. It is aimed at creating awareness about keeping Ganga and its tributaries clean. Ganga Utsav is celebrated on 4th November because Ganga was declared as India’s National River on this day. With this declaration number of initiatives came and most important among those is Namami Gange which is a comprehensive programme as it looks at all aspects of Ganga rejuvenation. River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. By holding such alluring events, the NMCG aims at achieving maximum public participation in its endeavour of cleaning Ganga and its tributaries.