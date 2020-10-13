CB-CID team reaches Karauli to probe priest’s killing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 00:20 ist
A team of the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has reached Karauli's Bukna village to carry out an investigation in the death case of a priest in Karauli. Priest was allegedly burnt alive by several men during a scuffle over land dispute.

