CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

Derek O'Brien roughed up by UP Police at Hathras border 2020-10-02 All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation including Derek O'Brien was roughed up by UP Police near Hathras border on Oct 02. The delegation was on the way to meet the family of the victim of an alleged gang-rape. TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said, “He (Derek O'Brien) was pushed to the ground, maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?”. TMC leader Mamata Thakur told, “We were going to meet her family but there were not allowing us. When we insisted, the women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged at our MP Pratima Mondal. She fell down. The male Police officers touched her. This is shameful.” Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also stopped on October 1 from going to Hathras. Hathras borders have been sealed of Hathras and Sec 144 has been imposed.